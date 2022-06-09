A four-member delegation from St. Lucia will arrive in SVG today

A four-member delegation from St. Lucia is scheduled to arrive here today for a three-day visit to discuss issues relating to the Cannabis Industry.

The delegation is led by St. Lucia’s Minister of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Co-operatives and Consumer Affairs, Emma Hippolyte, who is also the Chairperson of St. Lucia’s Cannabis Taskforce.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, said the objective of the visit is to share information on the development of the cannabis sector in St. Lucia.

Minister Caesar said both countries will benefit from joint investment and capacity building.

The contingent also includes Dylan Norbert Inglis, Deputy Chairperson of the St. Lucia Cannabis Taskforce; Verne Emmanuel PRO and Andre Decides, a task force member.

Members of the delegation will meet with traditional cultivators and members of the Rastafarian community, and will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.