A Global Cooperation and Training Framework Seminar was held yesterday

Issues relating to Technical and Vocational Training were discussed yesterday at a Global Cooperation and Training Framework Seminar.

Several Stakeholders were involved in the session with the theme “Tending to Tomorrow’s Talents Today – Technical and Vocational Training Tools and Techniques for Developing States in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The Session was hosted jointly by the Republic of China, Taiwan, the US Embassy in Barbados and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Deputy Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel was among officials who addressed the opening ceremony at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/SVG-GCTF.mp3

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves stressed the importance of the session.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/SVG-GCTF1.mp3

And, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan restated his Government’s commitment to provide support in the area of Education.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/SVG-GCTF2.mp3