A March and Rally against Sexual Abuse will be held in Georgetown tomorrow

The Sexual Offences Unit (SOU) in the Eastern Division of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in collaboration with the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP) and other partners, will host a March and Rally against Sexual Abuse in Georgetown tomorrow.

According to a Release from the RSVG police force, the event will be held under the theme “Know your path… Do your part… Break the silence.”

The march will commence at 1:00 p.m. at the Parking Lot opposite the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along the Georgetown Public Road, to the Windward Mall, and back to the Georgetown Police Station where the rally will take place.

During the rally, brief remarks will be delivered by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Trevor Bailey, and a “Charge” by Pastor Shakika Fraser. The Featured Address will be delivered by Staff Nurse, Ms. Teckla Jack.

There will be also cultural presentations and performances by the Georgetown Police Youth Club, South Rivers Methodist School, Sandy Bay Secondary School Band, and a skit by Ms. Jahzara Glasgow.

Members of the Public are invited to attend the event.