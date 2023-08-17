A National Consultation will be held tomorrow

A National Consultation will be held here tomorrow, to discuss draft legislation on the care and protection of the elderly.

The Ministry of National Mobilisation has secured support from the World Bank-funded Human Development Service Delivery Project, for legislation on elderly care and protection in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the Agency for Public Information, stakeholder engagement for the draft legislation commenced with widespread sector consultations from May to June 2023.

The consultations were conducted by Consultant, Rommel St. Hill, an Attorney at Law, and Managing Director of Lex Romulus Inc, to garner the input of stakeholders on the proposed new legislation.

And, a National Consultation will be held at the NIS Conference Room tomorrow Friday August 18th to validate the findings from the sector consultations and to present the draft legislation for review by stakeholders.

The purpose of the Older Persons (Care and Protection) Bill, 2023 is to provide a legislative regime for the care and protection of older persons in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, by addressing problems noted by stakeholders during consultations.

The legislation is also intended to codify international best practices in relation to the care and protection of older persons, provide an Authority through the National Council on Ageing and create a licensing regime for Homes for Older Persons.

Photo credit: iPleaders