A new Lewis Punnett Geriatric Care Facility will soon be constructed

A project will soon be undertaken here to construct a new Lewis Punnett Geriatric Care Facility to better meet the needs of the residents.

This is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves as he spoke about investments being made in the Healthcare Sector at a Press Briefing on Tuesday at Cabinet Room.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SIGNIFICANT-INVESTMENT.mp3

Minister Gonsalves also outlined several other projects that are ongoing and others which are set to commence in 2023.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SVG-INVESTMENT.mp3