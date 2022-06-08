A No-Glass Bottle Policy is in effect for the 2022 Carnival festivities

Vendors and other Small Business persons have been reminded that the No-Glass Bottle Policy is in effect for the 2022 Carnival festivities.

The reminder came from Police Sergeant Karla Timm, during an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

Sergeant Timm said persons engaged in the sale of drinks must comply with this policy.

Sergeant Timm said the No Glass Bottle Policy will be enforced to ensure that glass bottles are not used as weapons.

And she noted that persons involved in hosting shows and other Carnival-related events must also comply with the No Glass Bottle Policy.

