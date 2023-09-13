A Signing Ceremony was held for Lot One of the National Road Rehabilitation Project

A Signing Ceremony was held here yesterday at Cabinet Room for Lot One of the National Road Rehabilitation Project

The contract, which is valued at about 32-million EC dollars, was signed by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Overseas Engineering Construction Company, OECC.

Delivering remarks at the event, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves explained why the contract was being signed.

Ten roads are to be rehabilitated in Lot One, under this component of the Road Rehabilitation Project.

Meanwhile, speaking on NBC’S Face to Face programme this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said BRAGSA has already begun to mobilise in preparation for the start of work on another component of the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

Photo credit: NBC Files