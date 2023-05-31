A supermarket sweep is being held today by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will host a Supermarket Sweep today, as part of activities to observe Nutrition Awareness Week 2023.

Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Nicole France said selected persons will have an opportunity to win groceries by racing through Supermarket Aisles and picking up healthy items.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/SWEEP.mp3

Activities to mark Nutrition Awareness Week are being held with the theme Read Your Label, Put Healthy Food On Your Table.

Photo credit: ABC