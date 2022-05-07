A thorough investigation will be carried out into the death of a 20 year old female at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital

The Ministry of Health will carry out a thorough investigation  to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of a twenty-year old female at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Portfolio Minister, St. Clair Prince addressed the issue in response to a question about the incident in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Prince said the Healthcare services provided to the patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, is being fully reviewed.

