A thorough investigation will be carried out into the death of a 20 year old female at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital

The Ministry of Health will carry out a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of a twenty-year old female at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Portfolio Minister, St. Clair Prince addressed the issue in response to a question about the incident in Parliament yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/LIFE1.mp3

Minister Prince said the Healthcare services provided to the patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, is being fully reviewed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/LIFE2.mp3