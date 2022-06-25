A total of 100 active Covid-19 cases are now recorded here in SVG

There are now 100 active COVID-19 active cases here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Health, in its latest update says three new COVID-19 cases were recorded here following tests carried out yesterday.

The Ministry says there were ten recoveries over the reporting period.

The total COVID-19 cases amount to 9,029. Total Recoveries 8,818.

Three people have been hospitalized with the virus. One is fully vaccinated and two unvaccinated.

A total of 71, 501 vaccines have been administered here to date.

First dose 36, 742. Second dose 30, 855 and Boosters 3,904.