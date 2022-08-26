A total of 15 active Covid-19 cases now recorded here in SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 15 active cases of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

In its latest update, the Ministry says two new cases were recorded on Thursday August 25th, from Raid Antigen Tests, while four recoveries were noted.

Four persons are currently hospitalized with Covid 19, one is fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated.

9,422 cases of Covid 19 and 9,292 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 115 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,532 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,145 persons have received their first dose; 31,260 have received their second dose and 4,127 persons have received boosters.