A total of 18 active Covid-19 cases now recorded in SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 18 active cases of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says one new case was recorded on Wednesday August 31st, from Rapid Antigen Tests

Three persons are currently hospitalized with Covid 19; one is fully vaccinated and two are unvaccinated.

9,430 cases of Covid 19 and 9,297 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 115 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,537 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,151 persons have received their first dose; 31,258 have received their second dose and 4,128 persons have received boosters.