A total of 24 Covid-19 active cases now recorded in SVG – NBC SVG

There are now 24 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after six recoveries were recorded on Monday February 28th.

No new positive cases of virus were reported on Monday.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says one unvaccinated person is hospitalized with Covid 19.

8,311 cases of Covid 19 and 6,610 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

106 persons are reported to have died from the disease.

And a total of 67,444 doses of the Covid 19 vaccine have so far been administered here.

35,226 persons have received the first dose while 24,149 have received their second dose, and 3,069 persons have received boosters.