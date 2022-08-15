A total of 37 active Covid-19 cases recorded in SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 37 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after one new case was recorded on Thursday from Rapid Antigen Tests

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says four recoveries were noted on Thursday and seven unvaccinated persons are currently hospitalized with Covid 19.

9,405 cases of Covid 19 and 9,253 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 115 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,280 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,052 persons have received their first dose; 31,168 have received their second dose and 4,060 persons have received boosters.