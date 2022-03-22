A total of three active Covid-19 cases now recorded in St.Vincent and the Grenadines – NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now three active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says no new positive cases of Covid 19 were reported on Sunday March 20, from PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests.

No one is currently hospitalized with Covid 19.

8,330 cases of Covid 19 and 6,636 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

106 persons have died from the disease.

69,358 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 39,956 have received their first dose, 30,003 have received their second dose 3,399 have received boosters.