A total of two Covid-19 cases recorded here in SVG – NBC SVG

There are still only two active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says no new positive cases of Covid 19 were reported on Monday March 28th from PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests.

One unvaccinated person is currently hospitalized with Covid 19.

8,335 cases of Covid 19 and 6,638 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

69,678 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,056 have received their first dose, 30,151 have received their second dose and 3,471 have received boosters.