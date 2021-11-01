AC Milan beats Roma

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 400th league goal and won a penalty, as AC Milan claimed a 2-1 victory over Roma in Italy’s Serie A yesterday.

AC Milan’s win moves them level on points with league leaders, Napoli.

Ibrahimovic, 40, opened the scoring with a free-kick and Franck Kessie converted from the spot after Roma’s Roger Ibanez fouled Ibrahimovic.

Theo Hernandez was sent off for AC Milan, with Stephan El Shaarawy scoring in added time for Roma.

Earlier yesterday, Napoli gained a 1-0 win at struggling Salernitana and, like AC Milan, have won 10 of their first 11 matches this season.