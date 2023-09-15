Access road to the Beaches Resort in Buccament is being improved – says Minister of Transport and Works

The work being done to improve the access road to the Beaches Resort at Buccament, is expected to be completed by November.

That’s according to Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel who was responding to a question in Parliament last week

The project commenced in March this year, and Minister Daniel said a significant amount of work has been completed, despite some challenges being encountered.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/BUCCAMENT-RESORT-ROAD1.mp3

Minister Daniel outlined some of the work which has already been done on the project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/BUCCAMENT-RESORT-ROAD2.mp3

Photo credit : NBC, API, VC3