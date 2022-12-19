Acting C.O.O. of SVGPA offers Tips on conducting business at the Port

Acting Chief Operations Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority Walwyn Nichols have provided a number of tips for person conducting business with the port.

Mr. Nicholl said persons should possesses all the relevant info with regards their cargo before they visit the port.

He also stressed that children under the age of 12 should be left at home as children are not permitted entry.

Mr. Nichols is also reminding customers to ensure they track and clear their cargo immediately as there are limited spaces at the port.

