Acting CMO Dr. Roger Duncan expresses confidence in local health service to test for Monkeypox

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roger Duncan has expressed confidence in the capacity of the health service to adequately test for the Monkeypox virus.

Dr. Duncan was speaking during a Health Symposium hosted by the Ministry of Health last night to update the nation on measures in place to detect and contain a possible spread of the disease.

He said the Ministry now has the capacity to test for Monkeypox locally, and is increasing its surveillance to prevent an outbreak of the disease here.

Dr. Duncan said all sectors of the society must be on the alert in relation to the monkeypox virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Monkey Pox a Public Health Emergency of International concern.

Meanwhile, Vincentians are being urged to be on the alert for the signs and symptoms of the Monkeypox virus.

The advice came from District Medical Officer, Dr. Alisha Bonadie, who outlined the signs and symptoms of the disease

