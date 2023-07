Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel has commended the Food and Agriculture Organization FAO of the United Nations for its assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Minister Daniel said the FAO has done a remarkable job in impacting the lives of Vincentians through several programs.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/FAO-PROGRAMS.wav

Photo credit: Antonio Richards