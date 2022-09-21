Acting PM Montgomery Daniel highlights impacts of recent unsettled weather on the Northern part of the country, September 21, 2022, Continue Reading →

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, said a number of areas in the North of the country have been severely impacted by the ongoing unsettled weather.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programe this morning, the Acting Prime Minister said the damage had been extensive.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/RAINFALL-IMPACT.mp3

The acting Prime Minister said some of the challenges which are emerging in relation to landslides, arose as a result of squatting

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/LANDSLIDE-HAZARD.mp3