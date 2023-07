Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel has highlighted the numerous economic benefits which St. Vincent and the Grenadines has derived, from its membership in the Caribbean Community CARICOM

Minister Daniel made the point, as he delivered remarks during a Flag Raising Ceremony, held on Monday to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of CARICOM

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CARICOM-BENEFTS.wav