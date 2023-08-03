Acting Senior Statistician reminds Vincentians of the importance of the Census exercise

The Statistical Office in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has again reminded Vincentians of the importance of the ongoing 2023 Census Exercise.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, API, Acting Senior Statistician Jamal Byron explained that the information from the census is used by Government to plan and develop policies.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/CENSUS-UPDATE.mp3

Mr. Byron also reiterated that any information collected by Census Enumerators would be held in the strictest of confidence.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/CENSUS-UPDATE2.mp3

The 2023 National Population and Housing Census got underway on June 16th, and is expected to be completed by September 15th.

Photo credit: LinkedIn