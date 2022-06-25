Activities to observe Public Service Week will culminate today with an exhibition.

The exhibition is being held at the Car Park outside the Ministry of Health in Kingstown.

Deputy Director of the Public Sector Reform Unit, Elvis Charles, says it showcases how the different Ministries are moving forward after last year’s explosive volcanic eruption even as the COVID19 Pandemic continues.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PUBLIC-EXHIBITION1.mp3

Mr. Charles is encouraging the public to visit today’s Public Service exhibition.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PUBLIC-EXHIBITION2.mp3