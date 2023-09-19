Additional road repair will be carried out in Vermont in 2024

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said while some road repair works have been carried out in Vermont, additional work will be done in that community in 2024.

He made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament recently about works to be done on the Road in Vermont.

Minister Daniel said some patching and other work was done from Penniston to Pembroke and the Roads, Buildings & General Services Authority (BRAGSA) will continue to work on a number of other roads.

He said a road in the Vermont Community between an area called Culvert and the Malcolm family leading to the Vermont Nature Trail has been identified for works in 2024 as part of the National Road Rehabilitation program.

