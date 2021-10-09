Adele Addresses Backlash Over Jamaica Carnival Costume: ‘I Didn’t Read The Room’

Adele is finally opening up about getting backlash for

Globally renowned British Pop singer Adelea is known for belting out her tracks, but many were calling for her head last year after she was accused of cultural appropriation. What may have started out as Adele trying to have innocent fun as she posed in a Jamaican flag-inspired bikini top with Bantu knots soon turned ugly.

She posted the pic on Instagram with the caption, “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London ????.”

The caption immediately drew the ire of some of her followers when it was posted on August 30, 2020. Though, to be fair, she also received support from some fans as well. The pic was eventually liked over five million times.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, she admitted to seeing why many felt that the moment was one of cultural appropriation. For the most part, she accepted her role in the debacle and was also apologetic for it, basically calling it a learning moment. Even so, she explained that she felt it would be irresponsible to simply delete the picture from her profile.

“I could see comments being like, ‘the nerve to not take it down,’ which I totally get. But if I take it down, it’s me acting like it never happened. And it did. I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating,” she said.

The “Love in the Dark” singer went on to say that her thoughts were not malicious and what she was trying to do was actually show her appreciation for Jamaican culture. A culture that she is very familiar with since it is such a huge part of British society.

She shared more about her thoughts before donning the Jamaican outfit.

“If you don’t go dressed to celebrate the Jamaican culture – and in so many ways we’re so entwined in that part of London – then it’s a little bit like, ‘What you coming for, then?” she continued.

The singer added that she understands and accepts that her actions were perceived to be negative towards Jamaican culture.

“I didn’t read the f**king room. I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. Ruined mine, obviously,” she said, adding that the backlash she received was probably the universe telling her that she should have done better research.

This is the first interview that Adele has done in five years. She did this one to announce that she would be releasing her fourth album on October 15. She shared her feelings about her latest offering.

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time,” she explained.

Her first three albums were named after the age she was at the time of making the album, so naturally, fans think she may call this one “30,” but she hasn’t revealed the name of the album as yet. Her first album, 19, was in 2008, “21” in 2011, and “25” in 2015. She’s already released a single, believed to be the lead single, called “Easy On Me.”

She also addressed a number of issues in the interview, including her recent weight loss.

“My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person,” she said.

Fans might be understanding towards the pop star’s reasoning for perceived cultural appropriation, and some may even be willing to overlook it to get a taste of her new music.