Afreximbank offers to assist in post Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the African Export–Import Bank, also referred to as Afreximbank, has offered to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its recovery efforts following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The Prime Minister made the statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio last week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he recently hosted productive discussions with representatives from the Afreximbank and they offered to assist with soft loans to the Government and private businesses towards the recovery efforts.

He said the Afreximbank has also pledged two hundred thousand U.S dollars towards the national recovery efforts.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/PM-AFREXIMBANK.mp3