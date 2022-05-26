African Liberation Day is being celebrated today

The African Liberation Day Committee is today collaborating with the Department of Culture to host activities to commemorate Africa Day, formerly known as African Liberation Day

The day has been designated by African countries to celebrate the hard-fought achievements of their freedom from European colonial powers.

Member of the Committee, Ideisha Jackson, said an Exhibition and cultural programme are being held at the Car Park next to the Postal Corporation.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programe yesterday, Miss Jackson said a wide array of items will be on display through the day today.

Ideisha Jackson- a member of the African Liberation Day Committee.

From four this afternoon, the event will hear addresses from persons, during the formal segment of the commemoration

The local theme for this year’s activities is: Emancipate Yourself From Mental Slavery

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has explained the origin of Africa Day, which is being observed in several countries across the globe today.

Dr. Gonsalves provided an historic overview, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

