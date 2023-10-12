Agricultural officers now certified as Drone Pilots and Drone Data Analysts

The Technical personnel in the Ministry of Agriculture are now in a better position to gather and interpret accurate data derived from the use of drones.

The agricultural officials have completed a three-month comprehensive Drone Technology training exercise, and are now certified as Drone Pilots and Drone Data Analysts.

The Drone Mapping & Geospatial Analysis training programme was conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Addressing the closing ceremony, one of the Co-ordinators of the project, Agricultural Officer Karoma Browne said extensive work was done in relation to data management.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/DRONE-DATA.wav

The goal of the Drone Mapping & Geospatial Analysis training programme was to improve the knowledge and practical skills of the technical personnel in the Ministry of Agriculture in the use of drones for environmental mapping, geospatial analysis, and participatory data gathering.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture