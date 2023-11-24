Agriculture and Fisheries Census to be carried out next year

An Agriculture and Fisheries Census is expected to be carried out in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next year 2024.

This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar in response to a question from Opposition Leader, Dr. Godwin Friday in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Caesar said the Food and Agriculture Organization recommends that a census be done once every ten years.

