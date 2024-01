An agriculture and fisheries census will be conducted in St Vincent and the Grenadines this year.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said that due to the disruptions caused by the volcanic eruption, the various natural events and human activity there’s need to ensure that the information is captured.

