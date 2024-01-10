Agriculture and Fisheries laws to be reviewed in 2024

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said that in 2024 work will be done to review some of the laws that pertain to agriculture and fisheries.

The Minister during his budget debate said that within the first half of the year, they expect to bring a revision of the Fisheries Act to the Parliament.

Minister Caesar also noted that with more visitors coming to shore with dogs, there needs to be regulations in place to ensure that there is ease of travel whilst also protecting local dogs.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar