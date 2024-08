Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar provided a break down of the rapid assessment results of farmers who were affected by the passage of hurricane Beryl.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/FARM-DAMAGE.mp3

The Minister also provided a breakdown of the rapid assessment of damage done to crops.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/CROP-DAMAGE.mp3