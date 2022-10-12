Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar commended for receiving Award of Excellence from IICA

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar has been commended for receiving an Award of Excellence from the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA).

The commendation came from Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel while speaking on NBC Radio this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CONGRATS-SABBY.mp3

The award was presented to Minister Caesar during the organization’s 80th Anniversary Ceremony held at the IICA headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica on Friday October 7th.

Minister Caesar, one of the longest serving Ministers of Agriculture in the hemisphere, has been recognized for his invaluable contribution to agricultural development and rural well-being in the Americas.