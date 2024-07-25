Agriculture minister urges backyard farmers to increase production

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar has issued a call for backyard farmers to ramp up their production.

In an interview with NBC News, Minister Caesar said the Ministry is preparing to spearhead a large scale distribution of seedlings within the next month.

This is being done in the wake of damage caused to the agricultural and fisheries sector by Hurricane Beryl.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/BACKYARD.mp3

The Minister further said that the Ministry has the experience within the country and will be partnering with international countries and organizations to begin the recovery efforts.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/BACKYARD-1.mp3