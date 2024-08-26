Agriculture Minister Warns of Record Low in Capital Project Execution due to number of factors

The Minister of Agriculture Saboto Cesar has predicted that this country will hit a record low, in respect of the Ministry’s implementation of capital projects.

Caesar made the prediction while speaking in Parliament on Thursday about the lower than expected capital projects execution, over the past few years.

Minister Caesar said that the Covid 19 pandemic, climate change and natural disasters are the main reasons the Ministry of Agriculture has not been able to implement more of the budgeted capital projects.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/PARLIAMENT-AGRI-PROGRAM-1.mp3

Minister Caesar has recommended the establishment of a team trained in disaster assessment, to assist in times of disaster or drought, to ensure that capital projects can be implemented.

He also said that there is a proposition being ironed out, where the farmers’ support company will be assigned the responsibility for dealing with the supplementary budget.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/PARLIAMENT-AGRI-PROGRAM-2.mp3