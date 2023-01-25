Agriculture Ministry actively engaged in promoting food security

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer Colville King says the Ministry of Agriculture continues to promote and develop initiatives aimed and fostering food security.

One such initiative is the Home Garden Program which is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Association of Evangelical churches.

Speaking at a Media Briefing yesterday, Mr. King expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders who have come on board to offer support.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/HOME-GARDEN-INITIATIVE.mp3

And President of the Evangelical Churches of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Reynold Murray said the association has been carrying out work following the eruption of the la Soufriere.

He said the Home garden initiative aligned with associations post eruption response.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/HOME-GARDEN-PROGRAM.mp3

