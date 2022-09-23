Agriculture ministry continues in its thrust to establish a modern system of exporting agricultural produce

The Ministry of Agriculture is moving forward with its thrust to establish a modern system of exporting agricultural produce

Word of this came from Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, during an interview with the Agency for Public Information, API, this week.

Minister Caesar says modern Food Terminals have been established at four locations: Langley Park, Lauders and La Croix on the windward side of the Island, and Belmont on the leeward side.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/FOOD-TERMINALS.mp3