AIA set to welcome four new airlines by the end of the year

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Between October and November, the Argyle International Airport will welcome four new airlines.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Minister also said that additional flights will be added by airlines that already service this route.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/NEW-FLIGHTS.mp3

 

The Minister said JetBlue entering the market creates competition for other carriers from the United States and would allow for cheaper flights for persons travelling to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

 

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/NEW-FLIGHTS-1.mp3

The other airlines are Sunrise Air which will service the destination from October 28th and WinAir which will begin service to St Vincent and the Grenadines from November 15th,

 