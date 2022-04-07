Air Canada suspends flights to a number regional islands

Passengers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines will have to wait until later this year to access direct flights from Canada.

Chief Executive Officer at the SVG Tourism Authority, Glen Beache announced at a Press Briefing yesterday that Air Canada has suspended direct flights to SVG and other regional Countries, until November.

Mr. Beache says they have been holding negotiations with other Airlines to fill the void.

