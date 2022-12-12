All 4 Palisadoes road crash fatalities were from one community Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
All 4 Palisadoes road crash fatalities were from one community Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

All 4 Palisadoes road crash fatalities were from one community

The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes gets engaged in St Lucia

Some parish councillors demanding update on salaries, benefits

Rum-Bar sets the bar high with this Xmas treat

Cops question suspect, guards found dead on CHEC compound, identified

VM Group ramps up financial literacy thrust with new virtual hub

St Thomas woman offered bail on gun possession charge

Novamed MD championing digital public health in emerging markets

Chased by angry mob: Man runs to station attempts to hide in uniform

Business leaders call for legislation in key areas to drive growth

Monday Dec 12

20?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

55 minutes ago

The remains of the motorcar that was involved in the fatal crash on the Palisadoes main road in Eastern Kingston on Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths of all four persons who were travelling in the vehicle.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have confirmed that four persons from one St Andrew community died from injuries they sustained n a motor vehicle crash on the Palisadoes main road in Eastern Kingston on Sunday morning, December 11.

The deceased have been identified as:

o Rosemarie Roberts-Banton, 57, of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1, St Andrew;

o Zachery Heslop, 18, of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1;

o Delroy Grant, 53, a taxi operator of Seaview Gardens;

* Camille Stephenson-Grant, also of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Harbour View police are that about 5:45 am, Grant was driving his Toyota Succeed motorcar along the roadway when on reaching the vicinity of the round-a-bout, a collision occurred with a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser motor truck.

The police and the fire department were alerted and all six injured persons were transported to hospital, where Roberts-Banton, Heslop, Grant and Stephenson-Grant were all pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the land cruiser motor truck were treated and released.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

All 4 Palisadoes road crash fatalities were from one community

Lifestyle

The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes gets engaged in St Lucia

Jamaica News

Some parish councillors demanding update on salaries, benefits

More From

Jamaica News

2 security guards found dead on China Harbour compound in St Andrew

Police believed victims were attacked by gunmen

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Sizzla’s burning of plaques raises concerns, questions

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is entertainer Sizzla Kalonji’s public burning of two plaques that were presented to him in commemoration of American rapper and pr

Jamaica News

Veteran broadcaster Henry ‘Busha’ Stennett has died

Henry Stennett, a former radio broadcaster renowned for his iconic voice on morning traffic reports on local radio, has died.

See also

He passed away on Sunday morning after ailing for some time, reports h

Jamaica News

Christmas in custody for Kingston Tech student on murder charge

The 17-year-old Kingston Technical High School female student who is charged with the recent death of her schoolmate, will not be home for Christmas.

This is after the teen was further remanded in

Jamaica News

Four perish in crash on Palisadoes Road

A major collision occurred along the Palisadoes Road between Harbour View and the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Eastern Kingston on Sunday morning.

Four people have so far reportedl

Jamaica News

Mr Vegas celebrates gaining sociology/anthropology degree

Artiste thanks those who assisted him on the journey

NewsAmericasNow.com