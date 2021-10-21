All Saints Medical School (2) defeated Defending Champions, Jebelle Youth 2-1 in the 2021 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship at the College Playing Field at Villa on Tuesday afternoon.

The first half was goalless and highlighted by precise, crisp passes, high quality movement off the ball, stern defending, and good blocks by the goalkeepers.

Early in the second half, Olise Uwadone opened the scoring for All Saints Medical School (2) with a header and scored his second goal seven minutes before time, before Keyon Baptiste converted a penalty with less than two minutes remaining to seal victory for All Saints Medical School.

Teachers Combined beat Volcanoes (2) 6-1. Yahseem Dasent scored three goals, Orlando Trimmingham netted two, and Antonio Rodney converted the sixth goal. Augustus Adams scored for Volcanoes (2).

Volcanoes (1) gained a 5-1 victory over the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two. Randolph Richards scored three of the goals for Volcanoes (1), with a goal each by J-lan Mc Master and Dillon Moore. Delpiero Samuel converted for the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two.

The Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two beat Central Leeward Secondary School 4-0 with 3 goals by Jamal Creese, and an own goal by Central Leeward Secondary School.

Tomorrow’s matches will be at 2.30 p. m between Central Leeward Secondary School and All Saints University (1), and at 3.30 p. m, when System Three (1) will meet the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two.