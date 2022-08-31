Alston ‘Becket’ Cyrus among 16 outstanding global citizens to receive an honorary degree from UWI

Congratulations are pouring in for Veteran Vincentian Artiste – Alston ‘Becket’ Cyrus, who will be among 16 outstanding global citizens to receive an honorary degree from The University of the West Indies – UWI

The University says in a Press Release that the renowned Vincentian singer who has performed the world over will receive a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) “for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer,” from the Five Islands Campus in Antigua on Saturday 8 October, 2022

The UWI stated that the honorary graduands, recognized for their contributions to several areas including Sport, Culture, Law, Business, and Science will join the 2022 graduating class in-person this year, as a majority of campuses return to face-to-face ceremonies.

Mr. Cyrus who hails from the town of Layou is also the only Vincentian to be honoured the The UWI for 2022.

“This year’s honorary graduands join the ranks of a prestigious list of fewer than 500 persons who have been awarded since 1985,” the university stated.

The university described Mr. Alston BECKET Cyrus as “an outstanding Caribbean soca/ragga-soca/calypso artiste and composer.”

The UWI will hold its 2022 Graduation Ceremonies between October 8 and November 5.