American rally driver Ken Block has died at age 55 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Ken Block, renowned American professional rally driver with the Hoonigan Racing Division, formerly known as the Monster World Rally Team has died.

He was age 55.

Ken Block loved the rally culture in Barbados. He was amazed at the exuberance of the Bajan rally fan on the island in his early visits, as he fought to break his island “curse”.

According to The Hoonigans Instagram release, he died in a tragic snowmobile accident on January 2, 2023.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.

Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.

He will be incredibly missed.

Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve and direct all inquiries to Travis Clarke / [email protected]”

Ken Block came to Barbados on at least three occasions and participated in the Global Rally Cross series at Bushy Park, as well as Rally Barbados.

In 2020 at Sol Rally Barbados, he came first overall and according to him it was on his top nine moments of 2020, to complete and win a Rally Barbados. Block and co-driver Alex Gelsomino were originally entered in the Hoonigan Racing Division’s reimagined 1990s Ford Escort Cosworth – ‘CossieV2’ – as part of the second Cossie World Tour but will now campaign a brand-new EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Barbados Rally Club Chairman Mark Hamilton at the time, in 2020, said: “We were excited when Ken’s team approached us last year with a project which could bring huge exposure for our event and the island, a feeling shared by our private and public sector partners. We thought the coronavirus pandemic might ruin the deal, but here we are – the Barbados Rally Club and the island, where everyone in the tourism industry is working towards recovery, are delighted that Ken and his organisation are still keen to come, as it will give us massively valuable coverage. I must thank Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, the Tourism Development Corporation, Automotive Art and Blue Sky Luxury for their support.”

Block’s last Instagram stories were of him talking about the heaps of powdery white snow covering the Can-Am Offroad X3 snowmobile. His last Instagram feed post was a tribute to his 16-year-old daughter Lia.

He also leaves to mourn, his wife, Lucy Block and their other two children.

Just after Christmas, he shared a photo dump with all his favourite December memories spent with his family.

NewsAmericasNow.com