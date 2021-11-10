Amnesty International accuses Tigrayan rebel fighters of gang-raping women in Ethiopia

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Women from the Amhara town of Nifas Mewcha told Amnesty that fighters associated with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Ethiopia’s central government in a year-long war in the country’s north, committed widespread rape and sexual violence in mid-August.

CNN has not interviewed the women and cannot independently verify the claims.

“The testimonies we heard from survivors describe despicable acts by TPLF fighters that amount to war crimes, and potentially crimes against humanity. They defy morality or any iota of humanity,” said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general.

According to Amnesty’s interviews, one woman, a 30-year-old food seller in the town, claimed TPLF fighters raped her in front of her children, slapped and kicked her before taking food items from her house.