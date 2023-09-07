An Afro-Caribbean Cultural event is being hosted today to celebrate Africa-Caricom Day

An Afro-Caribbean Cultural event is being hosted today by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commemorate Africa-Caricom Day

The event is taking place at the old Treasury Building site in Kingstown, and features art and craft displays and a cultural showcase.

The activity is aimed at raising awareness and celebrating the relationship between Africa and Caricom, and spreading unity across continents and oceans.

Africa-Caricom Day is a significant milestone, in recognition of the cultural and historical ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

And, today’s event provides a platform to celebrate the shared heritage, reflect on the challenges which have been overcome, and explore the opportunities for mutual growth and co-operation.

Today is also being celebrated as Africa-Caribbean dress day.

Photo credit: CARICOM