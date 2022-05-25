An appeal has been made for men to play a greater role in helping to end violence against women

An appeal has been made here for men to play a greater role in helping to end violence against women.

President of the National Council of Women, Beverly Richards made the appeal during a News Conference hosted by the Council last week, in collaboration with Marion House, and the Kingstown Baptist Church.

Mrs. Richards called on men to be positive role models for the younger generation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/DISPUTE.mp3