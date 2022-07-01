An Art Exhibition is being held in Kingstown

Three Vincentian Artists are showcasing their artwork today at an Art Exhibition in Kingstown.

The Exhibition, with the theme “Enlighten” will display items produced by Deighton Abbott, Danville Toney and Donnie Collins.

Speaking to NBC News, Mr. Collins said he has been involved in Art for a very long time.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/COLLINS-ART.mp3

Meanwhile Artist Danville Toney from Byera says his paintings primarily depict various aspects of the Vincentian culture.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/DANVILLE-ART.mp3

The event will also include a book launch from writer Desiree Neverson-Jack, with her new book “ABBA-He Speaks”.

She also spoke to NBC News.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/DESIREE-BOOK.mp3

The Exhibition and Book Launch is taking place at the Central Market in Kingstown until five this afternoon.