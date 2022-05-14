An investigation has been launched into the discovery of a partially decomposed body wrapped in a bag

·1 min read
Home
Local News
An investigation has been launched into the discovery of a partially decomposed body wrapped in a bag
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
An investigation has been launched into the discovery of a partially decomposed body wrapped in a bag. Police say the body which bore stab wounds and other lacerations was discovered on Thursday, 1…